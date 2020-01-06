Unibright Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $65,472.00 (UBT)

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One Unibright token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0174 or 0.00000228 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Liquid, Hotbit and Bilaxy. Unibright has a total market cap of $2.58 million and approximately $65,472.00 worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Unibright has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Unibright alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013299 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00195219 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.62 or 0.01533317 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000642 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00128313 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00025285 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Unibright

Unibright’s genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,579,219 tokens. Unibright’s official website is unibright.io . The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright . The official message board for Unibright is medium.com/@UnibrightIO . Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Unibright Token Trading

Unibright can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Liquid, Cryptopia, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unibright should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unibright using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unibright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unibright and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.