Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.21 Billion

Brokerages expect Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) to announce sales of $5.21 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Union Pacific’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.39 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.08 billion. Union Pacific posted sales of $5.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Union Pacific will report full year sales of $21.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.57 billion to $21.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $22.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.77 billion to $22.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Union Pacific.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.07). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 27.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNP. Zacks Investment Research cut Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 30th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $138.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Union Pacific from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.05.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $1.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $180.98. 2,344,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,214,952. Union Pacific has a 12 month low of $134.52 and a 12 month high of $182.38. The firm has a market cap of $126.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $176.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 49.05%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total transaction of $916,794.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,021 shares in the company, valued at $10,815,664.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $553,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $25,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

