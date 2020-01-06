United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) Upgraded at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $125.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $105.00.

UAL has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Continental from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of United Continental from $108.00 to $103.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of United Continental from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of United Continental in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Continental from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $105.80.

Shares of UAL opened at $87.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.90 and its 200-day moving average is $88.95. United Continental has a 12 month low of $77.02 and a 12 month high of $96.03. The firm has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.10. United Continental had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The company had revenue of $11.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.06 EPS. United Continental’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that United Continental will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Continental news, Director Carolyn Corvi sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.63, for a total value of $92,821.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in United Continental in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of United Continental during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of United Continental by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 605 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of United Continental during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United Continental by 4,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

About United Continental

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

