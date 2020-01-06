United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Cut to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Insurance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of United Insurance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of United Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Insurance presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:UIHC opened at $12.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.19. United Insurance has a 1 year low of $10.72 and a 1 year high of $16.98.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $1.33. The business had revenue of $204.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.18 million. United Insurance had a negative net margin of 4.12% and a negative return on equity of 5.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Insurance will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sherrill W. Hudson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.69 per share, with a total value of $126,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 148,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,883,234.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 12,934 shares of company stock worth $164,585. Insiders own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of United Insurance by 4.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of United Insurance by 0.4% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 304,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,339,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of United Insurance by 4.7% during the third quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 32,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of United Insurance by 183.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of United Insurance by 12.9% in the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 18,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. 35.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Insurance

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

