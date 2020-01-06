Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $140.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Universal Health Services from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Health Services from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Health Services has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $151.93.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

UHS opened at $141.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.19. Universal Health Services has a one year low of $116.41 and a one year high of $157.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.06.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.31). Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.39%.

In related news, CFO Steve Filton sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total value of $4,242,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 265,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,504,653.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Marc D. Miller sold 8,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total value of $1,157,958.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 186,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,909,062.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 190.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,017,774 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $448,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978,467 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 4,450.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 486,572 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $63,444,000 after buying an additional 475,880 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,630,747 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $186,717,000 after buying an additional 423,960 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,084,982 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $139,496,000 after buying an additional 293,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,287,437 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $167,869,000 after buying an additional 154,619 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.