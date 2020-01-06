ValuEngine Downgrades Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CSIQ. BidaskClub upgraded Canadian Solar from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.80.

CSIQ opened at $21.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.15. Canadian Solar has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $25.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.14.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The solar energy provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $759.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.55 million. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Solar announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the solar energy provider to repurchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSIQ. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Canadian Solar by 59.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,951 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Solar by 14.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Canadian Solar by 210.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,585 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Solar in the second quarter worth $200,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its stake in Canadian Solar by 19.0% in the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 9,538 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.85% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products primarily under the Canadian Solar brand name. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions, and Energy. Its products include various solar modules that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial solar power generation systems.

