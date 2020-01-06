ValuEngine Downgrades Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

CMLS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cumulus Media from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cumulus Media from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Cumulus Media in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.00.

CMLS opened at $16.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.30 million, a P/E ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.91 and its 200-day moving average is $15.43. Cumulus Media has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $280.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.00 million. Cumulus Media had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 19.99%. Equities analysts expect that Cumulus Media will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Nimbus Atlas Llc sold 18,500 shares of Cumulus Media stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total transaction of $254,190.00. Insiders have sold 39,472 shares of company stock worth $552,266 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media during the third quarter worth approximately $1,227,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 114.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 13,348 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 74.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 247,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after buying an additional 105,916 shares in the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 34.5% during the third quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 666,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,695,000 after buying an additional 171,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 6.8% during the third quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 705,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,251,000 after buying an additional 44,624 shares in the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Cumulus Radio Station Group and Westwood One. It sells broadcasting time on its owned or operated stations to local, regional, and national advertisers; and network advertising. The company offers content through approximately 433 owned-and-operated stations in 88 United States media markets; and approximately 8,000 broadcast radio stations affiliates and various digital channels.

