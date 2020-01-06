ValuEngine Downgrades ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ReneSola from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.
Shares of NYSE:SOL opened at $1.39 on Friday. ReneSola has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $2.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $53.39 million, a P/E ratio of 139.00 and a beta of 2.12.
In other ReneSola news, major shareholder Shah Capital Management bought 30,625 shares of ReneSola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.41 per share, with a total value of $43,181.25. Also, insider Barlow Todd bought 21,510 shares of ReneSola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.74 per share, for a total transaction of $489,158.91. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 87,510 shares of company stock worth $582,219.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ReneSola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of ReneSola by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 190,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 33,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of ReneSola by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 764,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. 12.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ReneSola Company Profile
ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: solar power project development, EPC services, and electricity revenue generation. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system and other components, and construction contracting and management services.
