ValuEngine Downgrades ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ReneSola from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Shares of NYSE:SOL opened at $1.39 on Friday. ReneSola has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $2.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $53.39 million, a P/E ratio of 139.00 and a beta of 2.12.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. ReneSola had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $65.96 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ReneSola will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ReneSola news, major shareholder Shah Capital Management bought 30,625 shares of ReneSola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.41 per share, with a total value of $43,181.25. Also, insider Barlow Todd bought 21,510 shares of ReneSola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.74 per share, for a total transaction of $489,158.91. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 87,510 shares of company stock worth $582,219.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ReneSola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of ReneSola by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 190,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 33,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of ReneSola by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 764,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. 12.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ReneSola Company Profile

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: solar power project development, EPC services, and electricity revenue generation. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

