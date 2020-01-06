ValuEngine Lowers Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilysys from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Agilysys from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Agilysys in a report on Friday, October 25th. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Agilysys in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Agilysys in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilysys presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.75.

NASDAQ AGYS opened at $25.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.16. Agilysys has a 12-month low of $13.87 and a 12-month high of $29.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $40.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.17 million. Agilysys had a negative return on equity of 12.04% and a negative net margin of 7.99%. On average, research analysts expect that Agilysys will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 7.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,703,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,044,000 after purchasing an additional 185,201 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,251,824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,876,000 after purchasing an additional 53,960 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 16.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 600,434 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,377,000 after purchasing an additional 83,486 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 335.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 288,690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,393,000 after purchasing an additional 222,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 6.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 226,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,859,000 after purchasing an additional 13,130 shares during the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

