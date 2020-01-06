ValuEngine Lowers ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ALLETE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th.

NYSE ALE opened at $80.68 on Friday. ALLETE has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $88.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.30.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). ALLETE had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $288.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. ALLETE’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ALLETE will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Alan R. Hodnik sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total transaction of $481,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Madeleine W. Ludlow sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.45, for a total transaction of $95,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 0.4% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,073,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 6.3% during the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 7.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 320.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 10.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 3,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, wind, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

