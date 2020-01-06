ValuEngine Lowers Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Eaton Vance from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Eaton Vance in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eaton Vance from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Eaton Vance from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Eaton Vance from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.17.

Shares of Eaton Vance stock opened at $46.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. Eaton Vance has a 52 week low of $34.63 and a 52 week high of $48.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.52.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The asset manager reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 35.32% and a net margin of 23.77%. The firm had revenue of $433.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Eaton Vance will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Faust, Jr. sold 54,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $2,534,010.11. Also, Director Ann E. Berman sold 11,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $550,928.06. Insiders sold 159,741 shares of company stock worth $7,335,760 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance during the third quarter worth $41,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance during the second quarter worth $89,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance during the third quarter worth $128,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance by 188.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance during the second quarter worth $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton Vance

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

