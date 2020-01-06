ValuEngine Lowers Griffon (NYSE:GFF) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Griffon (NYSE:GFF) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

GFF has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Griffon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Sidoti upped their price target on shares of Griffon from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.33.

Get Griffon alerts:

GFF opened at $20.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $950.84 million, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Griffon has a 12-month low of $10.96 and a 12-month high of $25.50.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $574.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.10 million. Griffon had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Griffon will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is 27.78%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GFF. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Griffon during the second quarter worth $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Griffon by 91.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Griffon during the third quarter worth $128,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Griffon by 719.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,691 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 8,508 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Griffon during the third quarter worth $207,000. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Griffon

Griffon Corp. is a management and holding company, which engages in the direction and assistance to its subsidiaries. It operates through the Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics segments. The Home and Building Products segment consists of two companies, which manufactures branded consumer and professional tools, landscaping products, and outdoor lifestyle solutions; and sells residential,and commercial garage doors.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.