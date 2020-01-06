ValuEngine Lowers M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of M/I Homes from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M/I Homes from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of M/I Homes from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. M/I Homes currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of MHO stock opened at $40.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.73 and its 200 day moving average is $37.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. M/I Homes has a 52-week low of $21.89 and a 52-week high of $46.57.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $653.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.31 million. M/I Homes had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.78%. M/I Homes’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that M/I Homes will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MHO. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 161.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 359,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,264,000 after buying an additional 222,048 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 662.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 252,556 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,508,000 after buying an additional 219,426 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 94.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 411,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,963,000 after buying an additional 200,190 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 53.1% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 558,553 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,941,000 after buying an additional 193,781 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in M/I Homes during the second quarter valued at $4,929,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Midwest Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

