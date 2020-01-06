ValuEngine Lowers Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.00.
Shares of SWM stock opened at $40.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.62. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $46.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.59.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.57%.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 3,258 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the 3rd quarter worth $734,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 949,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Schweitzer-Mauduit International
Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.
