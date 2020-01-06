ValuEngine Lowers ST BK CORP/SH SH (OTCMKTS:SBAZ) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of ST BK CORP/SH SH (OTCMKTS:SBAZ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS SBAZ opened at $18.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.98 and a 200-day moving average of $14.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $148.51 million, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.22. ST BK CORP/SH SH has a 52-week low of $11.49 and a 52-week high of $18.75.

ST BK CORP/SH SH (OTCMKTS:SBAZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.69 million during the quarter. ST BK CORP/SH SH had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 12.75%.

State Bank Corp. engages in the provision of deposit and loan products through its subsidiary. It offers its products to individuals, businesses and professionals throughout Arizona. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lake Havasu City, AZ.

