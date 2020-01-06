ValuEngine Lowers Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

VRRM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Verra Mobility in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $18.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Verra Mobility from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verra Mobility has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.76.

Shares of Verra Mobility stock opened at $14.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.40 and a 200-day moving average of $14.04. Verra Mobility has a 1-year low of $9.15 and a 1-year high of $15.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -20.96 and a beta of 0.37.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Verra Mobility had a positive return on equity of 17.80% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $128.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.65 million. Research analysts forecast that Verra Mobility will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Platinum Equity Llc sold 17,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $243,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Verra Mobility by 317.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Verra Mobility by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Verra Mobility by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Verra Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in Verra Mobility by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 17,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868 shares during the last quarter. 68.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

