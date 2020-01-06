ValuEngine Upgrades 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) to Strong-Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 2U from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on 2U from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on 2U from $37.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on 2U from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded 2U from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. 2U presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.15.

TWOU stock opened at $23.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. 2U has a 52-week low of $11.37 and a 52-week high of $80.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -36.84 and a beta of 0.60.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The software maker reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.09. 2U had a negative return on equity of 12.09% and a negative net margin of 35.28%. The company had revenue of $153.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. 2U’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 2U will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWOU. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of 2U in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in 2U by 159.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,333 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in 2U by 11,992.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 6,116 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in 2U during the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in 2U by 514.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,279 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

