ValuEngine Upgrades Rosehill Resources (NASDAQ:ROSE) to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rosehill Resources (NASDAQ:ROSE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

ROSE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rosehill Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Rosehill Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Rosehill Resources in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

ROSE opened at $1.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.31 million, a P/E ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Rosehill Resources has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $5.26.

Rosehill Resources (NASDAQ:ROSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $76.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.05 million. Rosehill Resources had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 25.60%. On average, analysts expect that Rosehill Resources will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Principal Fund L.P. K2 sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total value of $28,750.00. Insiders have sold a total of 53,210 shares of company stock valued at $61,296 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Rosehill Resources by 34.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 558,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 143,132 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Rosehill Resources by 304.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 458,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 345,043 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Rosehill Resources by 68.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 407,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 166,032 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Rosehill Resources by 6.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 260,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 15,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Rosehill Resources by 43.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 87,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 26,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

Rosehill Resources Company Profile

Rosehill Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2018, its portfolio included 67 gross operated producing horizontal wells in the Northern Delaware Basin and 4 gross operated producing horizontal wells in the Southern Delaware Basin; and working interests in approximately 6,665 gross acres in the Northern Delaware Basin and 9,219 gross acres in the Southern Delaware Basin, as well as 513 gross operated and 53 non-operated potential horizontal drilling locations in the Northern and Southern Delaware Basin.

