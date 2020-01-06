Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 856 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 95.7% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $92.38. 4,888,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,003,813. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.05 and a 200-day moving average of $91.52. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.40 and a fifty-two week high of $95.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.9569 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Real Estate ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.