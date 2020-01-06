Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) Holdings Boosted by New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises about 3.3% of New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $4,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 244.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,781,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,882,000 after buying an additional 10,485,046 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,921,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,357,000 after buying an additional 814,635 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,119,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,486,000 after buying an additional 652,795 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,655,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,814,000 after buying an additional 91,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 5,466,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,070,000 after buying an additional 50,584 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BND traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $84.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,710,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,863,200. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $79.14 and a 1 year high of $85.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.88.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.1873 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

