Vascular Biogenics’ (VBLT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Roth Capital

Roth Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on VBLT. Chardan Capital raised Vascular Biogenics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vascular Biogenics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Vascular Biogenics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vascular Biogenics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.38.

Shares of NASDAQ VBLT opened at $1.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.49 and a quick ratio of 5.49. Vascular Biogenics has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $44.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of -0.29.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 37.19% and a negative net margin of 3,050.43%. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.24 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vascular Biogenics stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) by 66.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Vascular Biogenics worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

