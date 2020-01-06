Venus Metals (ASX:VMC) Shares Down 2.6%

Venus Metals Co. Limited (ASX:VMC) fell 2.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as A$0.18 ($0.13) and last traded at A$0.19 ($0.13), 79,723 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 72% from the average session volume of 287,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.19 ($0.13).

The company has a market capitalization of $22.06 million and a PE ratio of -7.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is A$0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.60, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.73.

In related news, insider Barry Fehlberg 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd.

Venus Metals Corporation Limited engages in the exploration of mineral tenements in Western Australia. It primarily explores for vanadium, cobalt, nickel, gold, and lithium. The company holds a 100% interest in the Youanmi Gold Project located in the northeast of the city of Perth; the Youanmi Lithium Project located in the Murchison District; the Youanmi Cobalt-Nickel-Scandium Project located on the southern margin of the Youanmi greenstone belt; and the Youanmi Vanadium Project.

