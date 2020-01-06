Venus Metals (ASX:VMC) Shares Down 2.6%

Venus Metals Co. Limited (ASX:VMC) fell 2.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as A$0.18 ($0.13) and last traded at A$0.19 ($0.13), 79,723 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 72% from the average session volume of 287,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.19 ($0.13).

The company has a market capitalization of $22.06 million and a PE ratio of -7.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is A$0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.60, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.73.

In related news, insider Barry Fehlberg 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd.

Venus Metals Company Profile (ASX:VMC)

Venus Metals Corporation Limited engages in the exploration of mineral tenements in Western Australia. It primarily explores for vanadium, cobalt, nickel, gold, and lithium. The company holds a 100% interest in the Youanmi Gold Project located in the northeast of the city of Perth; the Youanmi Lithium Project located in the Murchison District; the Youanmi Cobalt-Nickel-Scandium Project located on the southern margin of the Youanmi greenstone belt; and the Youanmi Vanadium Project.

