Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. Has $11.77 Million Holdings in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,458 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,218 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors makes up about 3.6% of Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $11,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth $35,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth $39,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 29.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 548 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 33.8% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 736 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $126.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,157,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,952. NXP Semiconductors NV has a one year low of $74.89 and a one year high of $129.50. The company has a market capitalization of $35.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.57. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 23.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 25.25%.

In related news, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 21,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,516,494.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 8,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,868.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,883 shares in the company, valued at $229,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,416 shares of company stock worth $4,245,127 over the last three months.

NXPI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.87.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.