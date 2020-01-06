Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. Invests $23.53 Million in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 110,932 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $23,528,000. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 7.2% of Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $800,000. JS Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 59.6% during the third quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,051,000 after buying an additional 33,600 shares during the period. Finally, Kingstown Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $50,169,000. Institutional investors own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. Oppenheimer set a $215.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Vertical Group started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.85.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $216.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,883,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,124,961. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $139.01 and a one year high of $219.98. The company has a market capitalization of $549.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.72 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

