Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Veritiv from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 28th.

Shares of NYSE VRTV opened at $18.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $310.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Veritiv has a 1-year low of $12.83 and a 1-year high of $36.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.36 and its 200 day moving average is $17.50.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Veritiv had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Veritiv will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Veritiv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,940,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Veritiv by 7.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Veritiv by 3.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Veritiv by 6.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 440,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,967,000 after purchasing an additional 26,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Veritiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $443,000. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business distributor of packaging, facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing. The Packaging segment offers standard, custom, and comprehensive packaging solutions.

