VIBE Hits Market Cap of $3.36 Million (VIBE)

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. In the last seven days, VIBE has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar. One VIBE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0129 or 0.00000172 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and Binance. VIBE has a market cap of $3.36 million and approximately $102,909.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get VIBE alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013350 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00190019 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $114.28 or 0.01518385 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00123033 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00024307 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About VIBE

VIBE’s genesis date was July 25th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io . The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here

VIBE Token Trading

VIBE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIBE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VIBE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIBE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.