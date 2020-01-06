VIDY Market Capitalization Hits $6.73 Million (VIDY)

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Over the last week, VIDY has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. VIDY has a total market capitalization of $6.73 million and approximately $5.57 million worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIDY token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges including MXC, Gate.io, Bithumb Global and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VIDY alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00039340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $461.99 or 0.06069998 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000471 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00028311 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00036559 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001850 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002588 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001328 BTC.

VIDY Token Profile

VIDY (VIDY) is a token. It launched on July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,933,357,047 tokens. VIDY’s official message board is medium.com/@vidycoin . The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VIDY is vidy.com . VIDY’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling VIDY

VIDY can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global, MXC, Gate.io and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIDY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VIDY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIDY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.