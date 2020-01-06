Vivian Yang Sells 3,405 Shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock

Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) insider Vivian Yang sold 3,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.52, for a total value of $897,285.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,905,072.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Vivian Yang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 6th, Vivian Yang sold 8,597 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.70, for a total value of $2,155,267.90.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Vivian Yang sold 3,745 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $898,800.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Vivian Yang sold 3,405 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.12, for a total value of $889,113.60.

On Monday, November 4th, Vivian Yang sold 3,405 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total value of $699,727.50.

On Friday, October 11th, Vivian Yang sold 2,142 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $428,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD traded up $5.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $277.85. The company had a trading volume of 130,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,864. The stock has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 2.74. Trade Desk Inc has a one year low of $110.55 and a one year high of $289.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $164.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.26 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 20.31%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TTD. ValuEngine lowered Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Trade Desk from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Nomura raised Trade Desk from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. BidaskClub raised Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.25.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,302,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,747,000 after purchasing an additional 10,698 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $305,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

