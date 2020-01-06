VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

VWAGY has been the topic of a number of other reports. DZ Bank cut VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.00.

OTCMKTS:VWAGY opened at $19.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.89. VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR has a twelve month low of $15.66 and a twelve month high of $20.30. The stock has a market cap of $99.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.90.

VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $68.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.67 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

