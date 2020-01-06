WABCO (NYSE:WBC) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of WABCO (NYSE:WBC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of WBC stock opened at $135.88 on Friday. WABCO has a one year low of $102.97 and a one year high of $146.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.31.

Get WABCO alerts:

WABCO (NYSE:WBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.62). WABCO had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 23.60%. The business had revenue of $798.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.40 million. As a group, research analysts expect that WABCO will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WABCO news, insider Nicolas Bardot sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.87, for a total value of $50,036.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,721.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Hartzer Brian 204,139 shares of WABCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WBC. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its stake in WABCO by 124.5% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,665,196 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $220,805,000 after buying an additional 923,359 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P raised its position in shares of WABCO by 338.4% during the second quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 876,832 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $116,268,000 after purchasing an additional 676,832 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of WABCO by 360.7% during the second quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 529,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,251,000 after purchasing an additional 414,800 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of WABCO during the second quarter worth approximately $52,324,000. Finally, Cowen Inc. raised its position in shares of WABCO by 553.7% during the second quarter. Cowen Inc. now owns 433,588 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,494,000 after purchasing an additional 367,256 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WABCO

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, steering, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

Featured Story: Are analyst ratings accurate?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for WABCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WABCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.