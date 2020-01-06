Waltonchain Price Reaches $0.38 on Exchanges (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 6th. Waltonchain has a market cap of $16.37 million and $3.73 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waltonchain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00004976 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, Coinnest, Cobinhood and OKEx. Over the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.41 or 0.01871075 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00064881 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013203 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005474 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Waltonchain

WTC is a token. Its genesis date was August 27th, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,227,048 tokens. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

Waltonchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Binance, Kucoin, HitBTC, Cobinhood, Huobi, Bithumb, COSS, LATOKEN, OKEx, Allbit and Coinnest. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

