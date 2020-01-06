Wedbush Initiates Coverage on IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Stock analysts at Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ISEE. ValuEngine raised IVERIC bio from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Chardan Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

IVERIC bio stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $8.12. 555,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 876,212. The firm has a market cap of $338.89 million, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.40. IVERIC bio has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $8.97.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter.

In other news, COO Keith Westby sold 4,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.60, for a total transaction of $29,898.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,106 shares in the company, valued at $297,699.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn Sblendorio purchased 15,000 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $46,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the second quarter valued at $886,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the second quarter valued at $969,000. Tang Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the second quarter valued at $780,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the second quarter valued at $1,476,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.17% of the company’s stock.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA), a late-stage form of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) characterized by retinal cell death and degeneration of tissue in the central portion of the retina known as the macula; and autosomal recessive Stargardt disease (STGD1), which is an orphan inherited retinal disease (IRD).

