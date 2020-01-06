WELL Health Technologies (CVE:WELL) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Shares of WELL Health Technologies Corp (CVE:WELL) rose 5.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.65 and last traded at C$1.65, approximately 946,253 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 124% from the average daily volume of 422,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.57.

Separately, Pi Financial set a C$1.80 price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th.

Get WELL Health Technologies alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $170.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.11.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities. The company was formerly known as Wellness Lifestyles Inc and changed its name to WELL Health Technologies Corp. in July 2018. WELL Health Technologies Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for WELL Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WELL Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.