Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WFC. Citigroup increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Argus upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.66.

NYSE WFC opened at $53.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $227.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.11. Wells Fargo & Co has a twelve month low of $43.34 and a twelve month high of $54.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $22.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WFC. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 0.9% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 205,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 77,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,660,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,661,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816,711 shares in the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

