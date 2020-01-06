Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Stephens

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) had its price objective upped by Stephens from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WAB. ValuEngine upgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America began coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an underperform rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.58.

WAB stock opened at $80.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.59. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a twelve month low of $61.00 and a twelve month high of $81.75. The firm has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.45.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 85.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is 12.60%.

In other news, Director Michael W. D. Howell sold 717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total transaction of $56,858.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,374. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WAB. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 33,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after buying an additional 10,482 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 47.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 35.6% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 197,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,151,000 after purchasing an additional 51,814 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 52.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 58,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 20,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 14.5% during the second quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 956,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,548,000 after purchasing an additional 121,236 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. The company's Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

