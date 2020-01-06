Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Downgraded to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank set a $28.50 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.94.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $29.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.61 and a 200-day moving average of $27.48. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $22.35 and a one year high of $30.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 1.65.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 115.25%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% in the third quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 7.2% in the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 4.0% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 29.2% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

