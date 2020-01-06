WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $268.09 Million

Analysts expect that WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) will post sales of $268.09 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for WillScot’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $256.60 million to $276.50 million. WillScot reported sales of $257.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that WillScot will report full-year sales of $1.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow WillScot.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. WillScot had a positive return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $272.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut WillScot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of WillScot in a report on Sunday, November 10th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on WillScot to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. TheStreet raised WillScot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised WillScot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in WillScot by 1,505.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of WillScot during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of WillScot by 87.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of WillScot by 6.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of WillScot by 57.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 6,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSC stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.49. The stock had a trading volume of 259,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,429. WillScot has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $18.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.32, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.88.

Willscot Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of modular space and portable storage markets. Its services include furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate. The company was founded by Albert Vaughn Williams in 1944 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

