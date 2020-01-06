WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $268.09 Million

Analysts expect that WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) will post sales of $268.09 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for WillScot’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $256.60 million to $276.50 million. WillScot reported sales of $257.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.
On average, analysts expect that WillScot will report full-year sales of $1.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow WillScot.
WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. WillScot had a positive return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $272.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in WillScot by 1,505.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of WillScot during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of WillScot by 87.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of WillScot by 6.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of WillScot by 57.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 6,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.95% of the company’s stock.
Shares of WSC stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.49. The stock had a trading volume of 259,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,429. WillScot has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $18.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.32, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.88.
About WillScot
Willscot Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of modular space and portable storage markets. Its services include furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate. The company was founded by Albert Vaughn Williams in 1944 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.
