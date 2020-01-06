Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $161.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

WIX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Wix.Com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Wix.Com in a research report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Wix.Com from $152.00 to $149.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Wix.Com in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Wix.Com from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wix.Com has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $141.93.

WIX opened at $128.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.69. Wix.Com has a 12-month low of $87.14 and a 12-month high of $155.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -293.00 and a beta of 1.41.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The information services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.75. The company had revenue of $196.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.70 million. Wix.Com had a negative return on equity of 24.02% and a negative net margin of 9.80%. Wix.Com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Wix.Com will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wix.Com by 202.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Wix.Com by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 2,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wix.Com by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,958 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Wix.Com by 407.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wix.Com by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,619 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Wix.Com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

