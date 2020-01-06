Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) to post earnings of $0.93 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Wynn Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.39. Wynn Resorts posted earnings of $1.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will report full year earnings of $4.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $6.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Wynn Resorts.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The casino operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.73). Wynn Resorts had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on WYNN. Goldman Sachs Group raised Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. BidaskClub raised Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on Wynn Resorts from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Wynn Resorts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.41.

NASDAQ WYNN traded down $2.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $141.47. 1,760,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,128,904. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. The company has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 2.08. Wynn Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $102.03 and a fifty-two week high of $151.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.87.

In other news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.85, for a total value of $449,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,964,152.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matt Maddox sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total value of $3,004,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,304,477.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,750 shares of company stock valued at $6,515,688 in the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 51.4% in the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,487,638 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $432,432,000 after buying an additional 1,184,251 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,857,209 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,098,205,000 after purchasing an additional 801,270 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,333,000. Hoplite Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,677,000. Finally, Kensico Capital Management Corp increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 610,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $66,319,000 after purchasing an additional 215,000 shares during the period. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.