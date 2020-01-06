Zacks: Analysts Anticipate LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $197.89 Million

Equities analysts predict that LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) will announce sales of $197.89 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for LendingClub’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $196.00 million to $199.87 million. LendingClub reported sales of $181.52 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that LendingClub will report full year sales of $770.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $766.00 million to $780.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $869.93 million, with estimates ranging from $841.34 million to $899.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow LendingClub.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $204.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. LendingClub’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised shares of LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of LendingClub from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LendingClub presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

NYSE LC traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $12.23. 421,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,494. The company has a current ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. LendingClub has a 1-year low of $10.89 and a 1-year high of $18.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -34.94 and a beta of 1.60.

In related news, insider Valerie Kay sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total transaction of $27,626.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,835.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Bogan sold 11,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $150,353.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,116 shares in the company, valued at $633,206.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,125 shares of company stock worth $470,209. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in LendingClub during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in LendingClub during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in LendingClub during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in LendingClub by 9.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,470 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in LendingClub during the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient installment loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

