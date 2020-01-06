Zacks: Analysts Expect CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.93 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) will announce $1.93 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CMS Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.89 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.97 billion. CMS Energy reported sales of $1.83 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CMS Energy will report full-year sales of $6.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.92 billion to $7.08 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.07 billion to $7.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CMS Energy.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share.

CMS has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 23rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

Shares of CMS stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,478,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,976,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.33. CMS Energy has a 1-year low of $48.32 and a 1-year high of $65.31.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total value of $47,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total transaction of $355,488.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 206,911 shares in the company, valued at $13,134,710.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,690 shares of company stock worth $1,651,360 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in CMS Energy by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in CMS Energy by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

