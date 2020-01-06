Zacks: Analysts Expect Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) to Announce $1.48 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) will announce earnings of $1.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Walt Disney’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.54 and the lowest is $1.36. Walt Disney reported earnings per share of $1.84 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walt Disney will report full-year earnings of $5.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.21 to $5.56. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.04 to $7.13. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Walt Disney.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Walt Disney had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $19.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.31.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.16, for a total transaction of $608,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,550,644.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total transaction of $162,854.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,040,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,837 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,138. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Walt Disney by 571.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,168,468 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $163,166,000 after acquiring an additional 994,529 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,573,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 1,052.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 25,999 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 23,744 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 103.6% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 140,100 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $18,258,000 after acquiring an additional 71,300 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. 64.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS traded down $1.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $146.50. 7,320,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,300,166. Walt Disney has a 1 year low of $105.94 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.37.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.50%.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Walt Disney (DIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.