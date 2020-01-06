Zacks: BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.
Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price target of $15.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.26 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned BCB Bancorp an industry rank of 148 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BCBP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BCB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of BCB Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.
NASDAQ:BCBP traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.94. 20,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,977. The company has a market cap of $226.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.81. BCB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $14.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.
BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.14 million during the quarter. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 10.84%. Equities analysts forecast that BCB Bancorp will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About BCB Bancorp
BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, NOW, savings and club, money market, term certificate, interest bearing checking, and individual retirement accounts.
