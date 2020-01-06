Zacks: Brokerages Expect Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Analysts expect Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) to post ($0.23) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Blucora’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Blucora posted earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 43.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Blucora will report full year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Blucora.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The information services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). Blucora had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $149.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Barrington Research set a $36.00 price target on Blucora and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. TheStreet cut Blucora from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Blucora from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BCOR traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.72. The company had a trading volume of 222,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,756. Blucora has a twelve month low of $18.40 and a twelve month high of $37.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

In related news, CEO John S. Clendening sold 14,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $355,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCOR. FMR LLC increased its stake in Blucora by 47.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 670,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,376,000 after purchasing an additional 215,375 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Blucora by 2.4% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,945 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Blucora by 7.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Blucora by 14.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 270,390 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,212,000 after purchasing an additional 34,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Blucora by 61.2% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,885 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

