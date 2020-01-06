Zacks: Brokerages Expect Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $35.69 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) will post sales of $35.69 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Microsoft’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $35.54 billion to $36.07 billion. Microsoft reported sales of $32.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Microsoft will report full-year sales of $140.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $139.14 billion to $141.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $155.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $150.71 billion to $163.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Microsoft.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $33.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.24 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.59.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.89, for a total value of $357,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 133,944 shares in the company, valued at $19,139,258.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,919 shares of company stock valued at $9,817,790. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the second quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,520 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the third quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 13,332 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the third quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 22,294 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Torch Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the third quarter. Torch Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,473 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.62. 21,121,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,358,172. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $1,225.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.23. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $97.20 and a 1-year high of $160.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.05.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 18th that allows the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to purchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Microsoft (MSFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.