Zacks: Concord Medical Services Hldg Ltd (NYSE:CCM) Given Average Recommendation of “Sell” by Brokerages

Concord Medical Services Hldg Ltd (NYSE:CCM) has been given an average broker rating score of 3.70 (Sell) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation.
Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price target of $2.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Concord Medical Services an industry rank of 96 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.
NYSE:CCM traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.64. Concord Medical Services has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $3.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of -0.21.
Concord Medical Services Company Profile
Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a network of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers in the People's Republic of China. The company's services comprise linear accelerators external beam radiotherapy, gamma knife radiosurgery, head gamma knife systems, body gamma knife systems, CyberKnife robotic radiosurgery system, proton beam therapy systems, and diagnostic imaging services.
