Zacks: FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) have been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. FBL Financial Group’s rating score has improved by 40% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Zacks has also assigned FBL Financial Group an industry rank of 47 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

FFG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upgraded FBL Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FBL Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded FBL Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in FBL Financial Group by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 733,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,811,000 after buying an additional 56,606 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FBL Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,499,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in FBL Financial Group by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after buying an additional 32,700 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in FBL Financial Group by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,243,000 after buying an additional 31,068 shares during the period. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its holdings in FBL Financial Group by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 200,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,819,000 after buying an additional 15,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FFG traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.29. 21,222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.68. FBL Financial Group has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $71.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.25 and its 200 day moving average is $57.77.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $184.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.96 million. FBL Financial Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 7.61%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FBL Financial Group will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. FBL Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.04%.

FBL Financial Group Company Profile

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

