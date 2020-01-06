Zacks Investment Research Upgrades IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on IBKC. BidaskClub lowered IBERIABANK from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Sandler O’Neill lowered IBERIABANK from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered IBERIABANK from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Stephens set a $83.00 target price on IBERIABANK and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $80.00 target price on IBERIABANK and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.50.

IBKC opened at $73.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.04. IBERIABANK has a twelve month low of $66.55 and a twelve month high of $81.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.53.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. IBERIABANK had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 28.75%. The firm had revenue of $313.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that IBERIABANK will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. IBERIABANK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

In other IBERIABANK news, EVP Robert M. Kottler sold 19,438 shares of IBERIABANK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $1,441,522.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,371,117.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in IBERIABANK by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,236,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,794,000 after buying an additional 569,355 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in IBERIABANK by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,045,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,277,000 after buying an additional 306,209 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in IBERIABANK by 123.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 771,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,518,000 after buying an additional 425,644 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in IBERIABANK by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 536,189 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,670,000 after buying an additional 51,377 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in IBERIABANK by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 501,733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,057,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IBERIABANK Company Profile

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

