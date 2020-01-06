Zetacoin (ZET) Trading 0.4% Higher This Week

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. Zetacoin has a market capitalization of $210,532.00 and $11,072.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zetacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinEgg, Novaexchange and YoBit. During the last week, Zetacoin has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,553.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.03 or 0.03138307 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.67 or 0.00644479 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006080 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00019569 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000511 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Zetacoin Coin Profile

Zetacoin (CRYPTO:ZET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 170,873,252 coins. The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zetacoin is www.zetac.org . Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zetacoin Coin Trading

Zetacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia, CoinEgg and Novaexchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zetacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zetacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

