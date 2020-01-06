Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zogenix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. JMP Securities set a $69.00 target price on shares of Zogenix and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.70.

Get Zogenix alerts:

NASDAQ:ZGNX opened at $51.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -15.81 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. Zogenix has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $56.50.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($6.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($5.70). The firm had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Zogenix will post -3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael P. Smith sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $1,165,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,107.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael P. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,725 shares of company stock worth $4,096,525. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zogenix by 383.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Zogenix in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Zogenix in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Zogenix in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Zogenix in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Zogenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zogenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.